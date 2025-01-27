Bronx man defending his dog gets four fingers chopped off in machete attack

Man loses 4 fingers in machete attack in the Bronx

NEW YORK - A Bronx man is recovering after several of his fingers were chopped off by a man with a machete.

It happened at 11:24 a.m. Friday on Southern Boulevard near East 178th Street.

The victim, 34, was rushed to an area hospital in stable condition.

The victim was attacked while walking his dog, a pit bull that started barking, according to police. That's when the suspect pulled out a machete, apparently to attack the pit bull, police said. When the attacker swung the machete, the victim tried to shield his dog, and his fingers were cut off.

The victim has reportedly undergone surgery and has had three of four fingers reattached.

The suspect is described as a 40-50 year old man with a dark complexion, about 5'10", 180 pounds and was last seen wearing a tan hat, grey hoodie, green vest, tan pants and tan boots.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on X, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.