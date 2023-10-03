Question over reasonable force at center of controversial NYPD arrest in Bronx

NEW YORK -- The Bronx man seen being arrested in a controversial video last week is speaking out.

Travis Stewart says moments before his encounter on Sept. 24, he was coming home from work when two NYPD officers asked what he had in his bag.

CBS New York has obtained part of cellphone video taken across from the 40th Precinct in Mott Haven.

Eventually one of the officers is seen activating a Taser.

Alongside civil rights activist the Rev. Kevin McCall and Black Lives Matter New York on Tuesday, Stewart said that the Taser caused severe damage to his private parts.

"I want justice and I'm hurt. I'm hurt very bad that the lack of professionalism of the police officers," the 34-year-old said.

"Those officers decided to use excessive force. Who was disorderly was those police officers, not just those two, the other four that jump on in. But to add insult to injury, decide to use their Taser," McCall said.

Charges against Stewart include disorderly conduct, assault on a police officer and resisting arrest.

The police union said, in part, "This is yet another video that doesn't tell the full story. This individual made a choice to fight these police officers."

The NYPD said the incident is under internal review. Police sources told CBS New York it appears that Stewart was struck in the upper thigh and not the groin area.

Former NYPD lieutenant Darrin Porcher once worked in Internal Affairs. CBS New York shared the video with him.

"In terms of the bag, we don't understand nor know what the identification was that lead them to stop this individual," Porcher said. "Was he in possession of a weapon? Were the officers injured? But from perspective of the police department, in terms of use of force policy, it doesn't appear officers engaged in prohibited conduct."

Porcher added officers resorted to physical force because it appeared Stewart didn't adhere to their request to put his hands behind his back.

"His hands are free," Porcher said.

Internal Affairs will determine if that was reasonable.

A police source said at least one officer was injured and needed medical treatment.