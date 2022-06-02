New York Health Department reports 2nd death linked to Legionnaires' outbreak in the Bronx

NEW YORK -- The New York City Health Department confirmed Wednesday a second person has died in connection to an outbreak of Legionnaires' disease in the Bronx.

The cluster was first discovered in the Highbridge section.

Officials say both people were over the age of 50 and had underlying risk factors for severe disease.

Four people are also hospitalized.

Officials say at least 24 cases have been confirmed in Highbridge and neighboring communities.

In May, the health department reported four cooling towers in the area tested positive for a bacteria that causes Legionnaires'.