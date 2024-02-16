Dozens of Bronx kids learning to skate and play hockey at borough's only ice rink

Bronx kids learning to skate at borough's only ice rink

NEW YORK - There's only one ice rink in the entire borough of the Bronx, but dozens of kids in that neighborhood have been skating for years.

The rink is changing the accessibility of ice sports in the borough.

Eight-year-old Logan is smiling and lacing up for today's adventure. He and his friends at Kips Bay Boys and Girls Club in Castle Hill are hitting the ice rink for recreational skate.

"This is the best kept hidden secret in the Bronx," said Alberto Rodriguez, the club's program director.

It's a place that's creating memories, exhilaration and accessibility.

"If the Kips Bay ice rink did not exist and youngsters wanted to skate, they would have to go to Manhattan, they would have to go to Westchester. We're providing that opportunity for them right here in the Bronx," said Daniel Quintero, the club's executive director.

"This is a non-traditional sport in our community," explained Rodriguez. "When it comes to ice hockey, that's something new."

Almost all of these students started skating on this ice.

The club said they pride themselves on affordability. It costs $5 per skater for non-members.

It's also a rink of opportunities.

"I want to become a hockey player," said 9-year-old Noah Guzman.

