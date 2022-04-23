Police: Hit-and-run driver stole flatbed truck, struck pedestrian in the Bronx
NEW YORK -- Police are looking for a hit-and-run driver accused of stealing a flatbed truck and hitting a pedestrian in the Bronx.
It happened on White Plains Road in the Wakefield section Friday morning.
A pickup truck near the elevated subway tracks was also hit.
The pedestrian was taken to a local hospital in stable condition.
Neither the driver nor the truck have been found.
