Police: Hit-and-run driver stole flatbed truck, struck pedestrian in the Bronx

NEW YORK -- Police are looking for a hit-and-run driver accused of stealing a flatbed truck and hitting a pedestrian in the Bronx.

It happened on White Plains Road in the Wakefield section Friday morning.

A pickup truck near the elevated subway tracks was also hit.

The pedestrian was taken to a local hospital in stable condition.

Neither the driver nor the truck have been found.

First published on April 22, 2022 / 8:45 PM

