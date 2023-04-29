Watch CBS News
Organizers of Bronx gun buyback trading $500 gift cards for assault rifles and ghost guns

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Gun buyback at Family Life Center in Bronx
Gun buyback at Family Life Center in Bronx 00:28

NEW YORK -- Organizers of a gun buyback event in the Bronx are trying to make our streets safer. 

The gun buyback is being held at the Family Life Academy on 170th Street from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. 

Gift cards will be issued in exchange for various firearms. 

Assault rifles and ghost guns can be traded for $500 gift cards, handguns for $150 gift cards, and rifles and shotguns for $75 gift cards. 

Non-working, replica, antique, homemade or 3D-printed guns can be traded for $25 gift cards. 

First published on April 29, 2023 / 10:36 AM

