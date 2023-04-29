Organizers of Bronx gun buyback trading $500 gift cards for assault rifles and ghost guns

NEW YORK -- Organizers of a gun buyback event in the Bronx are trying to make our streets safer.

The gun buyback is being held at the Family Life Academy on 170th Street from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.

Gift cards will be issued in exchange for various firearms.

Assault rifles and ghost guns can be traded for $500 gift cards, handguns for $150 gift cards, and rifles and shotguns for $75 gift cards.

Non-working, replica, antique, homemade or 3D-printed guns can be traded for $25 gift cards.