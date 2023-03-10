Watch CBS News
Local News

Police: Bronx grocery store worker attacked by 2 suspected shoplifters

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

CBS News Live
CBS News New York Live

NEW YORK -- Police are searching for two people accused of attacking a grocery store worker in the Bronx.

It happened Tuesday at a Foodtown in the Allerton section.

Surveillance video shows the 36-year-old worker confronting two people who he believed were shoplifting.

Police say that's when he was attacked and punched several times.

The worker suffered minor injuries to his head.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on March 9, 2023 / 9:42 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.