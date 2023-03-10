Police: Bronx grocery store worker attacked by 2 suspected shoplifters
NEW YORK -- Police are searching for two people accused of attacking a grocery store worker in the Bronx.
It happened Tuesday at a Foodtown in the Allerton section.
Surveillance video shows the 36-year-old worker confronting two people who he believed were shoplifting.
Police say that's when he was attacked and punched several times.
The worker suffered minor injuries to his head.
