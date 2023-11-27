3 firefighters, civilian hurt in fire at Mitchel Houses in the Bronx

4 hurt in fire a Mitchel Houses in the Bronx

NEW YORK -- Three firefighters and a civilian were hurt as a fire tore through an apartment building in the Bronx on Sunday.

Video shows flames shooting out of windows on the eighth floor of the Mitchel Houses on Alexander Avenue in the Mott Haven section.

All injuries were minor.

The Red Cross said it was assisting a family with housing after the fire.