2 firefighters seriously injured battling Bronx house fire. Video from Chopper 2 shows damage

NEW YORK -- Two firefighters were seriously injured while battling a Bronx house fire Friday.

The fire broke out at a multi-story home on White Plains Road near Patterson Avenue in Clason Point around 3:30 p.m.

The New York City Fire Department says the fire grew to two alarms.

According to the FDNY, two firefighters were injured and taken to Jacobi Medical Center. Both are reported to be in serious but stable condition.

FDNY crews battled a two-alarm house fire in the Bronx on May 17, 2024. Chopper 2

Video from Chopper 2 appeared to show siding on one corner of the house melted off, and windows appeared to be broken out. There also appeared to be exterior damage to a neighboring home.

The fire appears to be under control at this time.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

