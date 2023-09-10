Watch CBS News
Downed tree knocks out power for hundreds in the Bronx

NEW YORK -- Nearly three dozen people in the Bronx are still without power after a tree fell on overhead wires Sunday.

It happened at De Reimer and Needham avenues in the Edenwald section.

Over 400 customers were originally without power as Con Edison worked to make repairs.

The utility says everyone's service should be restored by 7:30 p.m. Sunday.

First published on September 10, 2023 / 5:24 PM

