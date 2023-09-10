Downed tree knocks out power for hundreds in the Bronx

35 customers in the Bronx without power after tree fell on wires

35 customers in the Bronx without power after tree fell on wires

NEW YORK -- Nearly three dozen people in the Bronx are still without power after a tree fell on overhead wires Sunday.

It happened at De Reimer and Needham avenues in the Edenwald section.

Over 400 customers were originally without power as Con Edison worked to make repairs.

The utility says everyone's service should be restored by 7:30 p.m. Sunday.