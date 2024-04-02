Watch CBS News
Crime

Bronx deli shooting leaves innocent bystander dead, police say

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Manhunt for Bronx deli deadly shooting suspect
Manhunt for Bronx deli deadly shooting suspect 00:37

NEW YORK - Police are looking for the man they say shot an innocent bystander in a Bronx deli. 

Stefon Barnes, 29, was killed over the weekend. 

Police sources say it appears there was a possible attempted robbery with a gun that led to a struggle, and Barnes was shot. 

stefon-barnes.jpg
Stefon Barnes Family handout

Tuesday morning, customers at the deli spoke out about the shooting. 

"I was, like, you know, in shock. I was there... I could've been the one," one customer said. 

"It could've been me. It could've been anybody," another person said. 

Religious leaders were also outside at the deli praying Tuesday, calling on police and the city to get guns off the street. 

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  

