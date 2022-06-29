Police seek shooting suspect seen riding scooter in the Bronx
NEW YORK -- Police are asking for the public's help identifying a shooting suspect in the Bronx.
Video shows the suspect on a scooter firing a shot at a person walking along Dekalb Avenue in the Norwood section Tuesday morning.
The victim is seen ducking behind a car as the shooter rides off.
No one was hurt.
Investigators say the suspect may have been involved in a burglary.
