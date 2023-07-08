Watch CBS News
Woman stabbed to death in the Bronx; police investigating

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NYPD searching for suspect in deadly Bronx stabbing
NYPD searching for suspect in deadly Bronx stabbing 00:18

NEW YORK -- Police are investigating after a woman was stabbed to death in the Bronx.

It happened around 9:30 p.m. Friday in the Williamsbridge section.

Officers were sent to White Plains Road and East 220th Street for a report of an assault.

When they arrived, they found a 39-year-old woman with stab wounds to her stomach.

She was taken to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.    

