"Sometimes I can't even breathe": Bronx residents file lawsuit against landlords over building conditions

NEW YORK - Leaks, cracks in ceilings and dilapidated floors are just some of the conditions residents in the Bronx say they're facing while living in their building.

That's why they're filing a lawsuit against their landlords after they say their neglected building has impacted their health and wellbeing for more than a decade.

It's the time of day resident Nora Brown dreads.

"I can't take it," Brown says as she breathes heavily while walking up six flights of stairs.

It's the reality she and dozens of residents at 2201 Davidson Ave. in the Bronx deal with daily since their elevator stopped working back in June.

"Sometimes I can't even breathe," she said.

CBS New York watched as Housing Preservation and Development workers tried to solve the issue. But it's just one of the hundreds of complaints residents have at the building.

"Some of the damages in this building include garbages, roaches, rats and constant ineffective elevators," said resident Janelle Young.

That's why the Legal Aid Society has filed a lawsuit on behalf of 25 residents against the landlords for years of neglect and failing to make basic repairs.

"Tenants are demanding a court order directing the owners to correct the nearly 500 open HPD violations," said Russell Crane, a staff attorney at the Legal Aid Society.

CBS New York learned the building has 473 open HPD violations and 83 open Department of Building violations, including cracks to the structure. One of the landlords, Dov Guttman, is also considered the 57th worst landlord on the Public Advocate's Watchlist. Legal Aid says they also owe $24 million in back taxes to the city.

"Every single program that the city of New York has has been used in this building and look how they are living," said Council member Pierina Sanchez.

Residents say the city isn't doing enough to protect them.

"The housing departments in New York City needs extreme reform in their programs to assist tenants in these crisis situations," said Young.

Residents would like to see the building transferred to a tenant run co-op. We attempted to reach out to the landlord for comment and are waiting for a response.

