Lawsuit filed on behalf of workers injured in Bronx construction site fire

NEW YORK -- A lawsuit was filed Friday after workers were injured in a fire at a construction site in the Bronx.

One of those workers is recovering in a hospital bed at Jacobi after suffering burns to his face, neck, arms and chest. He does not want to be identified because he doesn't want to jeopardize his future employment on other jobs.

On May 15, he was right in the middle of that construction fire near East Gun Hill Road and Holland Avenue.

He told CBS2 investigative reporter Tim McNicholas he's starting to feel better physically, but mentally, he keeps thinking about how much worse it could have been.

Building inspectors say a waterproofing material caught fire and burned three workers.

This worker says he didn't see how it started but it spread quickly, prompting FDNY response.

"I saw all the fire trucks blocking the lanes," one witness said at the time.

"I didn't know what was happening," another witness said.

After the fire, the city issued five violations at the property. including failure to show proof of proper training.

CBS2 has learned the city had already issued more than 25 construction safety violations at the property over the past year, 12 still listed as open.

One from March was for "failure to conduct a site-specific safety orientation program for all workers."

In 2022, the city issued a work permit for the property to a Mark Stagg who listed the business name BE Bronx Builders LLC, the same company cited in the violations.

Mark Stagg is also the CEO of Stagg Group, a major Bronx developer that boasts online it's constructed over 2,500 units in the Bronx, "providing quality, affordable homes."

Stagg Group also lists BE Bronx Builders LLC under its Contact Us page.

The buildings department said the fire victims are employees of Stagg Group.

"Do they do a good job safeguarding their construction sites?" McNicholas asked the worker.

"No," he said.

This worker says he earned a steady paycheck and was given materials to work, but not safety training.

Now he's suing the Stagg Group, and his attorneys say the case is an example of why all developers should prioritize safety.

"This case is important because you have a lot of individuals that are in the same situation that our three clients are in," attorney Anthony Pagan said.

"They're essentially taken advantage of, in that they don't ask too many questions and they're not given the right guidelines and protection and supervision," attorney Alan Fuchsberg said.

We asked to interview Mark Stagg for this report. Instead, a public relations rep sent us a statement saying in part, "It is always of great concern when someone is injured on one of our job sites" and "We strive for...strict adherence to all best safety practices."

At first, that PR rep told us he was working with Stagg, then he said he was working with yet another LLC called Gunhill BH. We looked up city records that say Mark Stagg is an owner of that LLC.