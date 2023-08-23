Bronx Community College students travel to India to study climate change

NEW YORK - Students in the Bronx are broadening their horizons while learning about climate change.

They've just returned from two weeks in the Middle East and India.

From the rooftop on the campus of Bronx Community College, you can see for miles, but not as far as students Irta Rrugeja and Stephanie Rosario traveled this summer.

"I think the biggest takeaway was the relationships we fostered, so we can do more climate change initiatives, and spread awareness," Rrugeja said.

Rrugeja and Rosario are two of 17 BCC students who went to India to install weather monitoring stations in communities where climate data is lacking - everything from air quality to UV radiation.

Professor Parmita Sen and Dr. Neal Philip led the Bronx contingent to India. The stations they installed beam data to the internet, putting it as close as a smartphone.

"You met the farmers there, so they use the data, right on their cellphones. So they can use that to operate their farms, make it more successful for them," Philip said.

Bronx Community College is a leader in climate change research and education, which is why 17 agriculture students from India are there this week to learn more about the work and the city.

"Somebody has told me that if you want to travel the world, you just have to travel to New York City," exchange student Naushad Malik said.

Rosario said the trip to India opened her eyes, and even changed her life.

"It lit a fire inside me. I want to travel more," Rosario said.

"They come back as different people. They walk with their heads up. They're much more confident and more resilient for sure," Philip said.

From the Bronx to Mumbai, students are ready to make a difference in the world.