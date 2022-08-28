2 firefighters injured battling blaze at Bronx church
NEW YORK -- A fire at a church in the Bronx sent two firefighters to the hospital.
The flames broke out around 7:30 p.m. Saturday at a one-story church on Washington Avenue near East Tremont Avenue.
Firefighters got the fire under control in less than an hour.
The extent of the two firefighters' injuries is unknown.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
