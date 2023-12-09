Hundreds of young chess players compete in Bronx tournament

NEW YORK -- Hundreds of young chess players competed in the Bronx on Saturday.

As many as 500 elementary, middle and high school students from 30 schools in the borough participated the borough president's Cup Chess Tournament.

The second annual all-day event was held at P.S. 70 in Claremont.

Chess in the Schools Organization provides free access to the game to students across the city.

"Chess education and chess tournaments are a nice opportunity for kids to learn something that goes beyond the academic curriculum, to learn perseverance and competition and sportsmanship," said Jenny Ingber, CEO of Chess in the Schools.

"It's a strategy game that allows you to think and use your strategies to win," seventh grader Daryn Williams said.

The event is sponsored by the Bronx borough president's office and A+ Stem Labs.