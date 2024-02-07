$100,000 in cash stolen from Bronx bodega, workers say

NEW YORK -- Bodega workers say someone broke into the Bronx store after it was closed and stole $100,000 in cash Monday.

Surveillance video shows one person behind the counter, opening the register and searching for cash.

Police say the burglary happened at a bodega on University Avenue at 174th Street in Morris Heights.

A union representing bodega workers say the thief, or thieves, used a crowbar to get in through a back entrance and believe the burglary was coordinated.

"They were able to block most of the cameras. They were able to work accurately at a door that had a camera which they were able to block. They were able to cut all the Wi-Fi wiring," United Bodegas of America spokesperson Fernando Mateo said.

United Bodegas of America is offering a $10,000 reward for anyone with information.