Watch CBS News
Local News

$100,000 in cash stolen from Bronx bodega, workers say

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

$100,000 in cash stolen from Bronx bodega, workers say
$100,000 in cash stolen from Bronx bodega, workers say 00:50

NEW YORK -- Bodega workers say someone broke into the Bronx store after it was closed and stole $100,000 in cash Monday.

Surveillance video shows one person behind the counter, opening the register and searching for cash.

Police say the burglary happened at a bodega on University Avenue at 174th Street in Morris Heights.

A union representing bodega workers say the thief, or thieves, used a crowbar to get in through a back entrance and believe the burglary was coordinated.

"They were able to block most of the cameras. They were able to work accurately at a door that had a camera which they were able to block. They were able to cut all the Wi-Fi wiring," United Bodegas of America spokesperson Fernando Mateo said.

United Bodegas of America is offering a $10,000 reward for anyone with information.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on February 7, 2024 / 7:24 PM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.