Police: 14-year-old stabbed at Bronx basketball court
NEW YORK -- Police say a teenager was stabbed at a basketball court in the Bronx on Friday.
It happened around 2:30 p.m. near a middle school on Cauldwell Avenue in the Morrisania section.
Police say the 14-year-old victim was stabbed in the back. The teen was taken to Harlem Hospital and is expected to be OK.
It's not clear what led up to the stabbing.
