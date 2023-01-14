Police: 14-year-old stabbed at Bronx basketball court

Police: Teenager stabbed at basketball court in the Bronx

Police: Teenager stabbed at basketball court in the Bronx

Police: Teenager stabbed at basketball court in the Bronx

NEW YORK -- Police say a teenager was stabbed at a basketball court in the Bronx on Friday.

It happened around 2:30 p.m. near a middle school on Cauldwell Avenue in the Morrisania section.

Police say the 14-year-old victim was stabbed in the back. The teen was taken to Harlem Hospital and is expected to be OK.

It's not clear what led up to the stabbing.