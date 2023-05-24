Bronx-based AAPI groups push for more city funding

NEW YORK -- Several Bronx-based AAPI groups rallied Wednesday in Little Yemen for more funding from the city's budget towards their organizations.

The basement of 2471 University Ave., in the Bronx might be an unexpected place of collaboration. It's the home of Mekong NYC, a group that's been helping Southeast Asians in the community for more than 11 years.

"Translating documents they get in the mail, interpretation for appointments," said Khamarin Nhann, the Campaign Director at Mekong NYC. "Anywhere from housing court to immigration services."

Nhann says the critical work his group provides often times doesn't get the funding it needs from the city.

"We're stretched very thin, but we do so much impactful work," said Nhann.

That's why Nhann and others from Bronx-based AAPI organizations came together to rally for more funding from the city.

"We're fighting for worker justice. We're fighting for housing reform," said Clifford Robin Temprosa, a budget policy coordinator at CACF.

The Coalition for Asian American Children and Families reports that in 2022, AAPI-led and serving organizations only received 4.46% of City Council discretionary dollars, while making up 18% of the population.

The data it provided CBS2 also shows with a 5% AAPI population in the Bronx, only one organization received money from the budget -- a total of $10,000.

"When we see a lack of investment it tells us we're not important enough," said Temprosa.

Residents say businesses, the population, and organizations continue to grow in places like Little Yemen. Now advocates say they hope this is reflected in next year's city budget.

Mekong NYC says an investment is an investment in uplifting the AAPI community.

"It's also time to invest and build these roots in communities that have been in the Bronx for over 20, 30, 40-plus years. What does that investment actually mean and look like when we talk about building resources?" said Nhann.

CBS2 reached out to the City Council about the allocation of discretionary dollars and we are still waiting to hear back.

