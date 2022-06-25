Watch CBS News
Crime

NYPD: Man wanted after pair of armed robberies in the Bronx

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

CBS News Live
CBS News New York Live

NEW YORK - The NYPD is trying to find a man wanted in connection to at least two armed robberies in the Bronx.

According to police, a suspect stabbed two men and stole more than $300 from them during unprovoked attacks. 

The first happened June 17 at around 4:45 p.m. on East 149th Street between St. Ann's Avenue and Brook Avenue. A suspect approached a 44-year-old man and stabbed him in the shoulder, torso and chest, police said. The suspect allegedly took $300 from the man's pocket and fled the scene. 

1691-22-robbery-pattern-40-pct-photo-2.jpg
NYPD

On June 20, in the afternoon, a suspect approached a 45-year-old man on Bergen Avenue near Westchester Avenue. According to police, the suspect stabbed the man in the chest and shoulder, then stole $5 from him and took off.

Both victims were taken to the hospital in stable condition, police said. 

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on June 25, 2022 / 1:49 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

EMERGENCY COMPONENT - LOCAL

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.