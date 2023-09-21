12 alleged gang members indicted for violent crimes in the Bronx

Bronx DA: 12 indicted on charges for multiple shootings

Bronx DA: 12 indicted on charges for multiple shootings

Bronx DA: 12 indicted on charges for multiple shootings

NEW YORK -- Twelve young men have been indicted on charges, including murder and attempted murder, for violent crimes that officials say terrorized Bronx neighborhoods.

The Bronx district attorney's office says the suspects, ages 16-21, are responsible for 11 shootings between February 2021 and June of this year.

Authorities say surveillance video of one shooting shows a mother and her children running for safety after they were caught between multiple gunmen.

Another shooting resulted in the death of an innocent bystander.

"There were carjackings during which some victims were beaten, elderly people were robbed at gunpoint for cellphones," Bronx District Attorney Darcel Clark said.

The DA says the suspects are part of a gang and carried out multiple shootings involving rival gang members.