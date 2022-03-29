Watch CBS News

Firefighters battle 3-alarm blaze at vacant building in the Bronx

By Elijah Westbrook

NEW YORK -- Firefighters battled a three-alarm blaze overnight in the Bronx. 

The FDNY said the flames broke out early Tuesday morning on East 165th Street between Prospect and Union avenues in Morrisania. 

As CBS2's Elijah Westbrook reported, the fire appears to be out, but it sparked a three-alarm response. 

Video showed the flames and smoke billowing out from the roof of the building. 

FDNY officials believe the building was vacant, and no injuries were reported. 

The Red Cross is on scene to help anyone who may be displaced. 

Officials urge residents in the area to keep their windows closed, and drivers should expect delays. 

Meanwhile, the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Elijah Westbrook
Elijah Westbrook is an Emmy-Award Winning journalist. He joined CBS2 News and CBS News New York in January 2022.

