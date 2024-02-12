LIRR trains bypassing 3 Queens stations due to broken rail
NEW YORK -- A broken rail on the Long Island Rail Road is causing delays and cancelations for the morning commute.
The situation was reported around 6 a.m. Monday in Forest Hills, Queens.
Watch Chopper 2 over the scene
Westbound trains on the main line are bypassing Kew Gardens, Forest Hills and Woodside.
According to the MTA's website, there are cancelations on the Babylon, Long Beach, Port Jefferson and Ronkonkoma branches, as well as delays on the Far Rockaway, Hempstead and Montauk branches.
Stick with CBS New York for the latest updates on this developing story.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.