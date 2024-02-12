LIRR trains bypassing 3 Queens stations due to broken rail

NEW YORK -- A broken rail on the Long Island Rail Road is causing delays and cancelations for the morning commute.

The situation was reported around 6 a.m. Monday in Forest Hills, Queens.

Watch Chopper 2 over the scene

Chopper 2 Flying Good morning! Chopper 2 is checking out stories and traffic around the area. Posted by CBS New York on Monday, February 12, 2024

Westbound trains on the main line are bypassing Kew Gardens, Forest Hills and Woodside.

According to the MTA's website, there are cancelations on the Babylon, Long Beach, Port Jefferson and Ronkonkoma branches, as well as delays on the Far Rockaway, Hempstead and Montauk branches.

