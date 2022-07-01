Broadway's mask mandate comes to an end, for now
NEW YORK - Broadway's mask mandate ends Friday - at least for a while.
Masks will no longer be required at most Broadway shows.
This goes for the next month.
The Broadway League says it will then reconsider the mask policy on a monthly basis.
However, two shows will still require masks: "The Minutes" and "American Buffalo."
A requirement that audiences show proof of vaccination to enter Broadway theaters expired in May.
