Broadway's mask mandate comes to an end, for now

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK - Broadway's mask mandate ends Friday - at least for a while. 

Masks will no longer be required at most Broadway shows. 

This goes for the next month. 

The Broadway League says it will then reconsider the mask policy on a monthly basis. 

However, two shows will still require masks: "The Minutes" and "American Buffalo." 

A requirement that audiences show proof of vaccination to enter Broadway theaters expired in May. 

CBS New York Team
The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on July 1, 2022 / 11:54 AM

