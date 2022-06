NEW YORK -- The Broadway musical "Chicago" celebrated 10,000 performances Thursday night.

There were a lot of cheers during a special curtain call.

10,000 performances, 25 years and Bob Fosse’s 95th birthday?! Bring out the balloons! pic.twitter.com/zJEwBxP01A — Chicago The Musical (@ChicagoMusical) June 24, 2022

"Chicago" is only the second Broadway show in history to play 10,000 performances and is the longest running American musical in Broadway history.

The Tony Award winning revival opened in 1996.