Annual Broadway Barks pet adoption event returns to Shubert Alley

NEW YORK -- Some of the biggest names on Broadway came together Saturday to share the stage with their furry friends.

The 24th annual Broadway Barks adoption event returned to Shubert Alley in the Theater District.

Bernadette Peters, one of the event's founders, hosted along with "Music Man" star Sutton Foster.

The goal is to find forever homes for all the dogs and cats up for adoption.

"The fact that all of Broadway joins together to support these gorgeous dogs and cats is so important because it shows everybody how gorgeous these animals are," said Richard Hester, a Broadway stage manager and production supervisor.

Twenty-five adoption agencies and rescue groups across the area took part in this year's event.