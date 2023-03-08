Armored Brinks truck robbed outside Home Depot in New Jersey

Armored Brinks truck robbed at gunpoint in New Jersey

WOODBRIDGE TOWNSHIP, N.J. -- Police say two gunmen robbed an armored Brinks truck in New Jersey on Tuesday.

It happened around 11:30 a.m. outside a Home Depot in Woodbridge Township.

Police say the gunmen approached a Brinks truck driver behind the store, then grabbed the secured bag of money and took off.

The driver of the truck wasn't injured.

Police did not say how much money was stolen.