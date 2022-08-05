Watch CBS News
84-year-old Aronov Femyon drowns at Brighton Beach in Brooklyn

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- A man drowned Thursday after swimming in a closed-off section of a Brooklyn beach.

Police say 84-year-old Aronov Femyon was unconscious when on-duty lifeguards at Brighton Beach pulled him from the water around 3:45 p.m. and performed CPR.

He was taken to Coney Island Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Officials say Femyon was in a section of the beach that was closed to swimming and marked off with red flags.

The New York City parks department released a statement saying in part, "This unfortunate incident is a painful reminder that New Yorkers should never enter the water in closed sections of our shoreline where lifeguards are not present."

First published on August 4, 2022 / 10:20 PM

