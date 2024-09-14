Bright, beautiful last weekend of summer

First Alert Forecast: Patchy fog Saturday night in New York - 9/14/24

It's the last full weekend of summer and it's going to be beautiful out there!

Expect plenty of sunshine Saturday with temperatures getting into the low and mid 80s.

Saturday night will be mostly clear with lows in the 50s and 60s. Once again, some patchy fog will be possible early Sunday morning before quickly dissipating after sunrise.

Sunday will feature more of the same - sunshine and temps around 80.

Our next chance of rain will hold off until late Tuesday and more so on Wednesday. While this stretch of amazing weather is great, we really could use the rain. Central Park has only picked up .58" over the past 25 days.

Enjoy this gorgeous weekend.