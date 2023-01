Another dead whale washes ashore on beach in New Jersey

BRIGANTINE, N.J. -- Another dead whale has been discovered on a beach in the Tri-State Area.

Authorities say the 20-foot-long humpback whale was found washed ashore in Brigantine on Thursday.

This is the seventh dead whale found on our coastlines in a month.

The Marine Mammal Stranding Center says it's working to determine how the whale died.