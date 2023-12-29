Three injured in explosion at hazardous waste plant in Bridgeport, Connecticut

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. -- A fire and explosion at a hazardous waste plant in Bridgeport, Connecticut, forced people to evacuate their homes.

Neighbors heard the explosion and saw a plume of smoke filling the air over the plant just after 2 p.m. Friday.

Fire officials said the building belongs to Tradebe Environmental, a company that disposes and recycles hazardous waste.

Officials said three people were hurt after what appeared to be a tank unloading a low-grade oxidizer exploded. All three were taken to local hospitals.

A neighbor's doorbell camera captured the moment an explosion happened at a hazardous waste plant in Bridgeport, Connecticut on Dec. 29, 2023. CBS New York

Fire marshals said the building was secure, but there was concern for chemicals in the water runoff into the streets.

Neighbors were told to stay indoors and keep their windows closed because officials were also concerned about toxic fumes in the air, but air quality testing proved the air was safe.

"Right away we worked closely with Bridgeport PD and they were able to at least notify the residents on the closed streets here to shelter in place ... and DEEP was able to confirm that it was safe to be outside, but we wanted to take proactive measures," said Bridgeport Fire Chief Lance Edwards.

Fire officials were expecting to be on the scene late into the night.

Some living nearby heard and felt the explosion.

"It was like, it shook you. It shook the car. It shook your body. It was just like a really-- I had never heard anything like it before," resident Patricia Ocasio said.

"I told my son to get his clothes, put on his shoes, get the dog," resident Valerie Williams said.

Residents were told to continue staying indoors with their windows closed.

Officials are also monitoring the pH levels in the water runoff and are asking residents to avoid walking through puddles in the area.

The cause of the explosion is under investigation.