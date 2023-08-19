Brick Township Police rescue injured woman from Metedeconk River
BRICK TOWNSHIP, N.J. -- A woman had to be rescued from a river in New Jersey.
Brick Township Police were patrolling on the Metedeconk River on Aug. 11 when they found a woman who had been injured in a wave runner accident.
They used a boat pole to reach the victim and pulled her onto their patrol boat.
She has a broken leg but otherwise is expected to be OK.
