Watch CBS News
Local News

Brick Township Police rescue injured woman from Metedeconk River

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

CBS News Live
CBS News New York Live

BRICK TOWNSHIP, N.J. -- A woman had to be rescued from a river in New Jersey.

Brick Township Police were patrolling on the Metedeconk River on Aug. 11 when they found a woman who had been injured in a wave runner accident.

They used a boat pole to reach the victim and pulled her onto their patrol boat.

She has a broken leg but otherwise is expected to be OK.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on August 18, 2023 / 10:24 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.