Dramatic video shows firefighters rescuing man trapped in mine in Brewster, New York

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

BREWSTER, N.Y. -- Dramatic video shows firefighters rescuing a man trapped in a mine in Brewster, New York

Fire officials said the man and four friend went to explore the sealed-off mine Sunday night and got trapped on a lower ledge. 

The man's friends spent hours trying to get him out before firefighters were lowered into the mine to set up the rescue operation. 

The man was pulled to safety shortly after midnight Monday. He was not hurt. 

First published on September 19, 2023 / 12:22 AM

