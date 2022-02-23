Watch CBS News

Medical examiner: Bridgeport woman Brenda Lee Rawls died of natural causes

By CBSNewYork Team

/ CBS New York

Medical examiner rules Brenda Lee Rawls died of natural causes 00:37

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. -- There's new information in the death of a woman in Connecticut that led to a detective being suspended.

The medical examiner found Brenda Lee Rawls died of natural causes. Investigators say her cause of death was cardiovascular disease with diabetes as a contributing factor.

The 53-year-old died this past December. She was one of two deaths in Bridgeport on that same day.

In both cases, the families said police never alerted them their loved ones had died.

Two detectives with the Bridgeport Police Department have been suspended and an investigation will determine if they mishandled the cases.

CBSNewYork Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBSNewYork team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on February 22, 2022 / 7:45 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.