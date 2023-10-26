Watch CBS News
Breast Cancer Awareness Month: "Previvor" shares her story

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and doctors want women to be better prepared to assess their risks and take preventative action. 

That's what longtime magazine editor and lifestyle expert Meaghan B. Murphy did, and now she is sharing her journey.

Murphy spoke with us about marking an important one-year anniversary this month, and what advice she would share with someone today. 

CLICK HERE and watch her full interview above for more information. 

