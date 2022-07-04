Box truck slams into parked cars on Brooklyn street

Box truck slams into cars in Brooklyn

NEW YORK -- A box truck crash left behind a trail of destruction early Monday in Brooklyn.

It appears the box truck lost control and slammed into a line of parked cars.

It happened at Bedford Avenue and Kings Highway in Midwood.

Rescue crews pulled the driver from the crushed cab of the truck.

They were taken to the hospital in critical condition.

No one else was injured.