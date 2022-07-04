Watch CBS News
Local News

Box truck slams into parked cars on Brooklyn street

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Box truck slams into cars in Brooklyn
Box truck slams into cars in Brooklyn 00:22

NEW YORK -- A box truck crash left behind a trail of destruction early Monday in Brooklyn. 

It appears the box truck lost control and slammed into a line of parked cars. 

It happened at Bedford Avenue and Kings Highway in Midwood

Rescue crews pulled the driver from the crushed cab of the truck. 

They were taken to the hospital in critical condition. 

No one else was injured. 

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on July 4, 2022 / 1:08 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

EMERGENCY COMPONENT - LOCAL

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.