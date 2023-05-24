Watch CBS News
Box truck goes up in flames in the Bronx, multiple vehicles damaged

NEW YORK -- A box truck caught fire Wednesday morning in the Bronx, and the flames spread to several other vehicles.

The fire broke out around 5:30 a.m. on Dyre Avenue near Light Street.

Initial reports say the box truck may have been carrying propane tanks. At least seven vehicles were damaged.

The MTA says 5 trains are delayed to and from Eastchester-Dyre Avenue station. 

