Box truck goes up in flames in the Bronx, multiple vehicles damaged
NEW YORK -- A box truck caught fire Wednesday morning in the Bronx, and the flames spread to several other vehicles.
The fire broke out around 5:30 a.m. on Dyre Avenue near Light Street.
Initial reports say the box truck may have been carrying propane tanks. At least seven vehicles were damaged.
The MTA says 5 trains are delayed to and from Eastchester-Dyre Avenue station.
