Police seek 2 suspects accused of knocking man's yarmulke off in Brooklyn

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Police seek 2 suspects accused of knocking man's yarmulke off in Brooklyn
NEW YORK -- Police are searching for two people seen on a scooter knocking a man's yarmulke off his head in Brooklyn.

It happened Wednesday evening on 18th Avenue in Borough Park.

You can see the suspects knock the yarmulke off his head then drive away.

The NYPD's Hate Crime Task Force is now investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.

First published on August 18, 2023 / 8:26 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

