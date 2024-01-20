75-year-old man, 75-year-old woman stabbed to death in Brooklyn

2 people in their 70s stabbed to death in Brooklyn

NEW YORK -- One person was taken into custody Saturday after allegedly stabbing two people in their 70s to death in Brooklyn.

The number of onlookers grew as word spread. A 75-year-old man and a 75-year-old woman were both stabbed multiple times in a 45th Street building in Borough Park.

"I got scared. I got scared. I heard and came very fast over here to see what's going on," Borough Park resident Ruhda Rosenberg said.

Both victims were taken to Maimonides by Hatzolah, where they were pronounced dead. They have been identified as Jacob and Rachel Sperber.

"We all feel that it's a terrible tragedy that happened here. No words to describe. Very painful," one person said.

Law enforcement flooded the street as the investigation continued. Negotiators were on the scene until the suspect, a 46-year-old man, was taken into custody without incident.

"A Jewish person killed his parents. This has nothing to do with us. Everyone is shooken. Every human person is shooken from such a story. No one stands for such a story," Borough Park resident Shmial Weiss said.

Members from the tightknit community are trying to make sense of the tragedy.

"We have a lot of mental health. We have a lot of, you can just go down the block, you can see the help. But not everyone wants to be helped," Weiss said.

The suspect was rolled out of the building in a stretcher with visible scratches on his head. It isn't clear what led to the deadly double stabbing.

The investigation is ongoing.