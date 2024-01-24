Insurance Institute for Highway Safety rates dozens of new booster seats

NEW YORK -- Dozens of new booster seats are receiving recommendations from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety.

Crash tests at 35 mph show what can happen when children outgrow a car seat and are not placed in a booster seat.

A total of 54 boosters were rated by the IIHS and recommended to consumers.

Safety experts say a proper booster places the belt at the center of the shoulder.

"It's not riding up on the neck or falling off the shoulder, and the lap belt is low across the hips, really on the upper thighs," said Jessica Jermakian, IIHS vice president of vehicle research.

Booster seats are recommended for children 4-8 years old.

To view a listing of ratings for new booster seats, click here. For a list of ratings for all booster seats currently for sale, click here.