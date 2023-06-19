Bookmobile brings Black studies curriculum to all five boroughs

NEW YORK - A Bookmobile is making its way through the five boroughs, distributing books featured in this fall's new Black Studies curriculum in New York City public schools.

A study of the most commonly used books for kids aged pre-K to eighth grade found 83% were written by white authors. The United Way and a coalition of education organizations turned a school bus into a museum to bring bright smiles to neighborhoods along with 5,000 books by Black authors.

In the Bookmobile, stacks on the shelves of sample home libraries show books by diverse voices with stories that resonate with young readers.

"It's a small snippet of what the Black Studies curriculum could potentially look like," explained Grace Bonilla, president and CEO of United Way of NYC.

"I work in a school, and I work with little people, so I'm definitely going to be sharing this with them," said Rosie, who visited with her daughters. "Around 2 to 4, they listen and they ask questions, so you'd be surprised."

The Bookmobile also delivers lessons on local history, highlighting the Harlem Renaissance and inner pride.

"The mirrors are at a height that any young person can really come in and see themselves and read this," Bonilla said.

As schools around the country ban books about Black history, many are looking to the nation's largest district to set an example. While the new social studies supplements are not mandatory, they are encouraged.

"These books will be a resource for teachers to say, well how do I talk about this particular subject or this particular time in history, and how do I integrate that into something that's fun for kids to do?" Bonilla said. "We've started some of that work for them, and it's just going to give educators choices."

The Bookmobile will stop next in Staten Island on Friday, June 23 from 3-5 p.m. at Bay Avenue and Victory Boulevard.

On Saturday, June 24, Bronx families can find the bus at Fordham Road and Grand Concourse from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The final stop is in Brooklyn on Sunday, June 25, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Tompkins Avenue between Hancock and Halsey.

