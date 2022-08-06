Watch CBS News
Local News

Beloved bodega cat Boka returned after being stolen outside Brooklyn deli

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Beloved bodega cat stolen in Brooklyn
Beloved bodega cat stolen in Brooklyn 02:20

NEW YORK -- A beloved bodega cat has been returned to a Brooklyn deli after he was stolen a week ago.

The co-owners of Green Olives Deli & Grill in Park Slope posted a photo of Kediboka on social media Friday, saying, "Great news to everyone. BOKA IS BACK."

A man was seen on surveillance video snatching the cat outside the deli and walking away on July 29.

Offers to help find him poured in from customers, neighbors and social media followers.

READ MORE: Caught on video: Beloved bodega cat Boka stolen in broad daylight in Park Slope

CBS2 has been told that a friend of the man who stole Boka reached out to a couple who had posted about the missing cat on social media and said the man wanted to give Boka back but wished to remain anonymous.

The friend brought Boka to the couple, who then returned him home to the deli Friday afternoon.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on August 5, 2022 / 10:06 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.