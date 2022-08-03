Boil water advisory issued for Warren Township, Borough of Watchung in New Jersey
WATCHUNG, N.J. - New Jersey American Water has issued a mandatory boil water advisory for Warren Township and the Borough of Watchung until further notice.
The advisory in effect as a result of a loss of water pressure from a main break.
The break happened along Carrar Drive between Mountain Boulevard and Glen Eagle Drive in Watchung.
For more information, CLICK HERE.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.