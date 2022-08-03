Watch CBS News
Boil water advisory issued for Warren Township, Borough of Watchung in New Jersey

WATCHUNG, N.J. - New Jersey American Water has issued a mandatory boil water advisory for Warren Township and the Borough of Watchung until further notice. 

The advisory in effect as a result of a loss of water pressure from a main break. 

The break happened along Carrar Drive between Mountain Boulevard and Glen Eagle Drive in Watchung. 

For more information, CLICK HERE

