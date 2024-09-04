Watch CBS News
Body found stuffed in suitcase in Huntington, N.Y.

By Jesse Zanger

Human remains found in wooded area of Huntington, Long Island
HUNTINGTON, N.Y - Police are investigating a shocking discovery in Huntington, Long Island.  

Suffolk County Police say they found a body stuffed in a suitcase there Tuesday. 

It happened after Suffolk County Police received a 911 call about suspicious activity in a wooded area near Nassau and Woodhull roads. The call came in just before noon Tuesday. 

Responding officers found the body in a suitcase near a building. 

The location is near the border of Huntington Station. 

The cause of death will be determined by the Suffolk County Medical Examiner's Office. 

Police are asking for the public's help as they investigate. Anyone with information is asked to call 631-852-6392 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS. 

Jesse Zanger

Jesse Zanger is managing editor of CBS New York. Jesse has previously worked for the Fox News Channel and Spectrum News NY1. He covers regional news around the Tri-State Area, with a particular focus on breaking news and extreme weather.

