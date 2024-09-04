Body found stuffed in suitcase in Huntington, N.Y.

Human remains found in wooded area of Huntington, Long Island

HUNTINGTON, N.Y - Police are investigating a shocking discovery in Huntington, Long Island.

Suffolk County Police say they found a body stuffed in a suitcase there Tuesday.

It happened after Suffolk County Police received a 911 call about suspicious activity in a wooded area near Nassau and Woodhull roads. The call came in just before noon Tuesday.

Responding officers found the body in a suitcase near a building.

The location is near the border of Huntington Station.

The cause of death will be determined by the Suffolk County Medical Examiner's Office.

Police are asking for the public's help as they investigate. Anyone with information is asked to call 631-852-6392 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.