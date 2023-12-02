Woman's body found in basement of luxury apartment building in Manhattan

Woman found dead in basement of luxury Manhattan building

Woman found dead in basement of luxury Manhattan building

NEW YORK -- Police are investigating the death of a 24-year-old woman after her body was found in the basement of a luxury apartment building in Manhattan.

Police responded to the building at 540 West 28th Street in Chelsea at around 2:30 p.m. on Friday.

Since then, crime scene investigators were seen taking pictures and gathering evidence.

People who work in the building said the woman was not a resident and they did not know how she got into the basement.

Police did not immediately release the woman's name or say if criminality was suspected.

The medical examiner's office will determine what caused the woman's death.