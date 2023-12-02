Watch CBS News
Woman's body found in basement of luxury apartment building in Manhattan

By Christina Fan

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- Police are investigating the death of a 24-year-old woman after her body was found in the basement of a luxury apartment building in Manhattan.

Police responded to the building at 540 West 28th Street in Chelsea at around 2:30 p.m. on Friday. 

Since then, crime scene investigators were seen taking pictures and gathering evidence. 

People who work in the building said the woman was not a resident and they did not know how she got into the basement. 

Police did not immediately release the woman's name or say if criminality was suspected.   

The medical examiner's office will determine what caused the woman's death.   

Christina Fan
christina-fan-small-2021.jpg

Christina Fan joined CBS2 News as a general assignment reporter in spring of 2019.

First published on December 2, 2023 / 8:28 AM EST

