New York City bodegas to get upgraded security technology through $1 million fund

NEW YORK -- Bodegas in Washington Heights, Harlem, and the South Bronx could soon be getting security upgrades from a new pilot program designed to keep them safe.

On the Grand Concourse on Monday, state and city officials announced a pilot program to increase security at bodegas through a $1 million program. Officials say the initiative was prompted by the recent increase in violence happening at bodegas.

"We provide everything provide everything for the neighborhood," said David Sierra, the Manager at Good Times Deli.

Sierra and others who work at bodegas say in order to continue being that backbone for the community, they need to feel protected.

"Now we are stepping up to keep them safe," District 84 Assembly Member Amanda Septimo said.

Youssef Mubarez, the President of Yemen American Merchants Association, says access to security measures like panic buttons and upgraded camera systems will help, but the program is long overdue.

"At the end of the day you don't want to be that corner store where everyone knows they can rob and get away with it," Mubarez said. "Every two or three months I get a text a phone call about a community member who was shot, who was stabbed."

For Sierra, he's already installed an app on his phone that acts like a panic button.

"It takes your gps location and then from there it'll tell you help is on the way," said Sierra. "It just makes you feel safe."

Sierra showed CBS2 surveillance videos of moments he says he felt unsafe in, prompting him to install more security measures.

"Your customers are in danger, everyone is in danger. Your merchandize is being knocked down," Sierra said.

Officials say through this pilot program, bodegas will receive on average about $3,000 for security systems. Sierra told CBS2 they've spent about $10,000 on security systems just for them to feel full protected.

Sierra says leaders should also examine putting bodegas on a list of places officers should patrol.

"The NYPD should just stop at local bodegas and just start checking," Sierra said.

Officials say the application will open on June 1 and the money will be distributed on a first come, first serve basis for local bodegas.

