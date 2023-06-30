Bobcat killed after attacking camp counselor sleeping in hammock at Connecticut state park

LYME, Conn. -- A bobcat was killed after it attacked a camp counselor at Selden Neck State Park in Lyme.

Police say the man was sleeping in a hammock when the bobcat attacked.

Two other men with the group helped kill the animal and at no time were any children near it.

"To see a bobcat that wants anything to do with a human or even a larger dog or a larger animal is very, very rare ... Almost certainly, there was something sick or something else wrong with it," said Environmental Conservation Police Officer Elise Bouthillier.

All the campers were taken off the island.

None of the children were hurt, but the adults were taken to the hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The bobcat is being tested for rabies.