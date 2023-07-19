Barge carrying crane strikes side of Brooklyn Bridge
NEW YORK -- A barge hit the Brooklyn Bridge on Wednesday morning, but did not cause serious damage.
Chopper 2 flew over the scene around 8 a.m.
Officials said the boat was carrying a crane when it struck the side of the bridge, denting it underneath.
Authorities determined the impact did not affect the integrity of the structure.
The Department of Transportation is now investigating.
